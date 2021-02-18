Simmons Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $224,716,000. AJO LP grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after acquiring an additional 476,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $197,842,000 after acquiring an additional 468,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.93. 150,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,833. The company has a market capitalization of $302.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

