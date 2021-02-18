Simmons Bank Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 812,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,311,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,373,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $555,761,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $10.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,493. The company has a market cap of $336.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.86 and its 200-day moving average is $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

