Simmons Bank Purchases 555 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $336.38. 60,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.44. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

