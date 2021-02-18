Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.54. 50,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

