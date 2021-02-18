Simmons Bank Buys 1,004 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500,352 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.87. 97,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,651. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.37 and a 200-day moving average of $167.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

