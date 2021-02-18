Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $204.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

