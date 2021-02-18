Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,077,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,489 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,886,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 859,066 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,147,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,008,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 710,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVM opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

