Silver Spike Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SSPKU) Trading 3.2% Higher

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSPKU) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $35.62. 1,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSPKU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Silver Spike Acquisition comprises 0.3% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

