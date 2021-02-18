Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP reduced its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 805,098 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Silgan by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Silgan by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 27,668 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silgan by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 41,674 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after buying an additional 340,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

SLGN stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

