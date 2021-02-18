Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on the stock.

LON:SLN opened at GBX 632 ($8.26) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 558.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 468.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of £565.00 million and a P/E ratio of -22.63. Silence Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 668 ($8.73).

Get Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) alerts:

About Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L)

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.