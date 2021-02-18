Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on the stock.
LON:SLN opened at GBX 632 ($8.26) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 558.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 468.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of £565.00 million and a P/E ratio of -22.63. Silence Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 668 ($8.73).
About Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L)
Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.