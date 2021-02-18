Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $668.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 668 ($8.73) and last traded at GBX 624 ($8.15), with a volume of 5348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 636 ($8.31).

SLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) in a report on Wednesday.

Get Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 558.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 468.22. The company has a market cap of £556.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.60.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.