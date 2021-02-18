Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on the stock.

LON SLN opened at GBX 632 ($8.26) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 558.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 468.22. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 668 ($8.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £565.00 million and a P/E ratio of -22.63.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

