Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) COO Acquires $316,800.00 in Stock

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SGFY opened at $38.10 on Thursday. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

