Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Decreases By 26.3%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of YGRAF stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from $0.50 to $0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from $0.75 to $0.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Yangarra Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.68.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.