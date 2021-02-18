Short Interest in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Declines By 22.3%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the January 14th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 96,340 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 167,047 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 266,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,208,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNOM. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

