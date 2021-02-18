Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Expands By 20.2%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 77,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 22,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,477. The firm has a market cap of $845.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.30.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

