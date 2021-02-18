Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Decreases By 24.6%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,164,500 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the January 14th total of 2,871,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,202.5 days.
The Sage Group stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $10.11.
