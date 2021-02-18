Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Decreases By 24.6%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,164,500 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the January 14th total of 2,871,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,202.5 days.

The Sage Group stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

