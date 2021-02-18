Short Interest in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Decreases By 20.2%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 7,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.37. 225,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $31.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,197,000 after acquiring an additional 675,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,206,000 after acquiring an additional 742,528 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,010 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after acquiring an additional 183,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,430,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.