Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Declines By 26.2%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the January 14th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.25. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TIIAY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.