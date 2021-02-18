Short Interest in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Declines By 21.8%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 6,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

TGT stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,435,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,412. The company has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.43. Target has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

