Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Expands By 25.0%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31. Sumco has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $48.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUOPY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

