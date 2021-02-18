Short Interest in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Grows By 30.7%

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 14th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMP. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Motor Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of SMP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.60. 99,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,711.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 41.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at $590,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at $2,107,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

