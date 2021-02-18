Short Interest in Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Increases By 24.7%

Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 398,700 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the January 14th total of 319,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFDPF opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. Spark Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

About Spark Infrastructure Group

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. It aims for a balanced portfolio. The firm's earnings are supported by growth in underlying assets and through sustainable investments in high value, unregulated opportunities.

