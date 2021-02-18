Short Interest in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Declines By 24.4%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 529,200 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the January 14th total of 700,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.49% of SOS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SOS alerts:

SOS stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 192,752,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,408,664. SOS has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.