Short Interest in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Drops By 20.3%

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 7,520,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other SolarWinds news, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,079,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $45,693,711.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nb Strategic Co-Investment Par sold 289,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $6,350,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,265,859 shares of company stock worth $181,600,922. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 36,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 14.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $1,627,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SWI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.18. 10,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,943. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. Barclays dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

