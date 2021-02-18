Short Interest in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Increases By 31.9%

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the January 14th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

