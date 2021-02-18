Short Interest in RH (NYSE:RH) Drops By 24.3%

RH (NYSE:RH) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSE:RH traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $483.69. 415,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,632. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $524.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Guggenheim raised their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.67.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

