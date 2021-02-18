Short Interest in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Drops By 20.1%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 14th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

NYSE RVLV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,073. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,093,249.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,249.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,538 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 60,080 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

