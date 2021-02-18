Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Grows By 24.4%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 14th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSE NVG opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

