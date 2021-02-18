Short Interest in Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Increases By 27.3%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 744,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 14th total of 584,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NPIFF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC downgraded Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NPIFF opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

