Short Interest in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Decreases By 20.7%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 35,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

NOG opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $546.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

