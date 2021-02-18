Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Drops By 26.6%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NRT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,262. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.28. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

