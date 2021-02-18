Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Grows By 21.0%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,570.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPEGF opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. Nippon Electric Glass has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

About Nippon Electric Glass

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glasses for solar cells; glass fibers; glasses for optical devices and electronic devices; and coating thin films.

