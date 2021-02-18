Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Expands By 33.1%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFON opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.84 million, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.97. Mobivity has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

