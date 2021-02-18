Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Expands By 33.1%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MFON opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.84 million, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.97. Mobivity has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.
About Mobivity
