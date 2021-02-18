Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Grows By 30.7%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 14th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 160,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 57,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 102,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,971. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

