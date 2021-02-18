Short Interest in Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Increases By 23.6%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 487,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the January 14th total of 394,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

LONKF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Lonking has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.31.

Get Lonking alerts:

LONKF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.