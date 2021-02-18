Short Interest in Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Rises By 20.7%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 554.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMERF opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMERF shares. HSBC downgraded Komercní banka, a.s. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a report on Friday, February 12th.

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, and foreign currency accounts.

