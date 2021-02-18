Short Interest in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Drops By 19.8%

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the January 14th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $990,472.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,744 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after acquiring an additional 295,559 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after acquiring an additional 259,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

NYSE J traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $112.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average is $100.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

