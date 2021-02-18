Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Expands By 33.8%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 14th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,399,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $72.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44.

