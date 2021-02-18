Short Interest in I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) Declines By 21.0%

I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:IMAHF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. I-Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About I-Minerals

I-Minerals Inc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It develops quartz, potassium feldspar, halloysite, kaolinite, and metakaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill property comprising 11 mineral leases that covers an area of approximately 5,140.64 acres located in northwest of Bovill, Latah County, Idaho.

