Short Interest in Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Decreases By 22.0%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of HDIUF stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HDIUF shares. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

