Short Interest in Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Decreases By 22.0%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of HDIUF stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HDIUF shares. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

