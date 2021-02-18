Short Interest in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Rises By 25.9%

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 854,900 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the January 14th total of 679,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.68. 4,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,621. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.24.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,127,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at $69,266,424.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,555 shares of company stock worth $3,082,264 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.