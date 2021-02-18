Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Decreases By 19.6%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 14th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of KRMA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. 9,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,133. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.