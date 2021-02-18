Short Interest in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Decreases By 23.2%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the January 14th total of 180,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE CO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.36. 29 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,291. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $529.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 203,965 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

