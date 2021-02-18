Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Rises By 25.0%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on GJNSY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GJNSY stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

