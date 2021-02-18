Short Interest in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Declines By 19.2%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ FXNC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $18.40. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First National has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Separately, TheStreet raised First National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXNC. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of First National during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First National by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

