Short Interest in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Drops By 20.1%

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 14th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ETN stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.33. 57,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,304. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.65. Eaton has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 39,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 58.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.
