Short Interest in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Drops By 20.1%

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 14th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ETN stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.33. 57,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,304. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.65. Eaton has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 39,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 58.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.