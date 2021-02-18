Short Interest in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Drops By 26.4%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,970,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the January 14th total of 20,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $4,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.