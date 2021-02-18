Short Interest in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Grows By 29.4%

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 14th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CYBE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $28.25. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,789. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.95 million, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $43.48.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on CyberOptics in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CyberOptics by 538.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CyberOptics by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.