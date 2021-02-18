Short Interest in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Decreases By 26.8%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the January 14th total of 7,750,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

APG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

APi Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. 995,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,505. APi Group has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,443,000 after buying an additional 992,497 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of APi Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,353,000 after purchasing an additional 501,553 shares during the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 700,100 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,533,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

